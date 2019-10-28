PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Several Democratic presidential candidates were in Philadelphia Monday night. Among them was New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, who didn’t have to travel far.
He participated in a town hall on criminal justice reform at the historic Eastern State Penitentiary in Fairmount.
Sen. Booker was joined by California Sen. Kamala Harris and businessman Tom Steyer for the discussion.
The town hall was hosted by a group of leaders who were impacted by the criminal justice system.
All three candidates offered some solutions.
“I’ve worked very hard to end cash bail in California, my home state, and we actually did end cash bail,” Steyer said.
“We know that the criminal justice system of America and the incarceration system in America has not been humane,” Sen. Harris added.
“There are tens of thousands of stories of personal destruction that have been caused at the hands of a criminal justice system that is patently biased and patently racist,” Sen. Booker said
The Marshall Project organized the town hall.
