PHILADELPHIA (CNN) — Democratic Sen. Chris Coons on Monday shunned chants of “lock him up” aimed at President Donald Trump by the crowd at World Series Game 5.

“I have a hard time with the idea of a crowd on a globally televised sporting event chanting ‘lock him up’ about our President. I frankly think the office of the President deserves respect, even when the actions of our President at times don’t,” Coons told CNN’s John Berman on “New Day.”

President Trump was booed loudly by the fans at Nats Park when he was shown on the big screen.

Then came a loud chant: “Lock him up.” @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/LBbgSAHd6k — Adam Longo (@adamlongoTV) October 28, 2019

He continued: “I certainly hope that we won’t hear ‘lock him up’ chants at Democratic rallies or at our convention. I think that’s one of the most regrettable, even at times despicable, actions by candidate Trump when he was running for president in 2016.”

On Sunday night, Trump received cheers, boos and chants of “lock him up” as he was displayed on Nationals Park’s video screen during the game. Some attendees pointed angrily at the suite Trump was sitting in and chanted “lock him up,” and in the outfield seats, the boos and chants of “lock him up” rang loud. The chant referenced a call made by Trump supporters regarding Hillary Clinton that first began during the 2016 campaign.

Coons said the chant is reminiscent of “of things that happen in countries where rule of law is unknown or unestablished,” adding that he doesn’t think it’s “constructive or helpful.”

The senator noted that he can “understand why crowds in Washington would feel a lot of animus towards our President given a lot of things that he’s done,” but said the incident — which he said shows “the passions that have been unleashed by the politics of the moment” — serves as a reminder of why the Senate should exercise caution when handling the impeachment inquiry.

