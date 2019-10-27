PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A driver narrowly escaped death after he mistakenly sent his SUV plunging into an embankment in Northeast Philadelphia’s Lawncrest section. Now authorities are investigating what led up to the crash.

The driver was visibly shaken but was seen walking around.

Police say the driver is lucky to be alive after crashing near the Tacony creek.

“I ran out of my apartment and told my wife, call 911, someone just jackknifed in the bushes,” Mike Corley, a neighbor, said.

Neighbors rushed to the driver after hearing his SUV barrel off Creacentville Road near East Godfrey Avenue in Lawncrest and soar through trees before landing just feet away from the Tacony creek.

“He jackknifed down this ditch and he flipped over,” Corley said. “But thank God a firetruck was behind him and saw the whole thing. It scared the hell out of me.”

Officials say it was difficult to get to the driver because of how steep the embankment is.

A tow truck company also said getting his vehicle out will be an even bigger challenge and will cost nearly $1,000.

Neighbors have seen it all before.

“People drive down here like they’re on the racetrack, it is ridiculous,” neighbor Teresa Faison said.

While police haven’t yet said what led to the driver traveling off the road, Faison says there have been three recent crashes after drivers sped down Crescentville Road and lost control of their vehicles.

“You can’t even get across the street,” Faison said. “They need to slow down. People have kids out here. Even older people be walking by themselves. They need to slow down. They really do.”

Neighbors also hope that speed bumps and more signs are installed on the road to slow down drivers so others don’t make the same mistake.