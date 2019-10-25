



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Due to rain forecast for Oct. 27, Bethlehem’s Halloween parade has been postponed. Mayor Bob Donchez posted on Facebook that the event is being moved to Sunday, Nov. 3 at 2 p.m.

But don’t worry, there are still plenty of opportunities for trick-or-treaters to get in the Halloween spirit with parades and events across our area.

Ambler: 11 a.m. on Oct. 26 at Ambler Theater located at 108 E. Butler Ave.