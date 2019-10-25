LISTEN:Fletcher Cox Says ‘I’m Going To Blow His Brains Out’ In 911 Call During Alleged Attempted Burglary At Home
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Due to rain forecast for Oct. 27, Bethlehem’s Halloween parade has been postponed. Mayor Bob Donchez posted on Facebook that the event is being moved to Sunday, Nov. 3 at 2 p.m.

But don’t worry, there are still plenty of opportunities for trick-or-treaters to get in the Halloween spirit with parades and events across our area.

Ambler: 11 a.m. on Oct. 26 at Ambler Theater located at 108 E. Butler Ave.

Barrett Township: 2 p.m. on Oct. 27. Begins at the former Barrett Elementary Center and ends at the Mountainhome Methodist Church. Rain date, Nov. 3.

Collegeville: 6 p.m. on Oct. 30 at 454 E. Main St.

Easton-Phillipsburg: 3 p.m. on Oct. 27. Parade begins on McKeen Street, Phillipsburg and ends in Centre Square, Easton.

Hamburg: King Frost Parade, 7 p.m. Oct. 26. Rain date Nov. 2.

Macungie: 7:15 p.m.  on Oct. 26. Begins at Buttonwood and Main streets, west on Main, south on Race, east on West Chestnut, north on South Church, east on Main to Macungie Park.

Media: 3 p.m. on Oct. 27. 137 W. Knowlton Road.

Northern Lehigh: 6 p.m. on Oct. 26. Main Street, Slatington to Walnutport.

Quakertown: 2 p.m. on Oct. 27. Seventh and Juniper streets, west to 11th, to Broad, down Broad to Third, to Juniper.

Sellersville: 10 a.m. on Oct. 27. Lake Lenape Park, East Walnut St., parking lot. Bad weather location, Fire Hall, 2 N. Main St.

For a list of trick-or-treat dates, parades and other events in the Lehigh Valley, click here.

For a list of events in Bucks County, click here.

For a list of events in Delaware County, click here.

