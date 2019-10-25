Comments
BURLINGTON, N.J. (CBS) — There is a lot of teamwork making the dream work going on at Burlington City High School as the entire community is helping one student achieve the things he knew he could always do. Sometimes, all it takes for a person to achieve a dream is for someone else to see in them what they see in themselves.
It was not just one person who saw DJ Woodbury’s potential — it was his entire community.
Woodbury is a senior at Burlington City High School and has dreamed of playing college athletics since he was a freshman.
They helped him realize what he had to do to make it.
Now, he is on the honor roll and recently committed to Temple University’s football program.

