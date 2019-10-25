PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say a New Jersey man lied about being a member of a white supremacist group to obtain security clearance at a historic naval shipyard now home to popular Philadelphia businesses. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Pennsylvania said Friday that 41-year-old Fred Arena was arrested and charged with making false statements to government agents.
Lying on federal security clearance forms and to government agents will land you in big trouble, Further, the nature of the defendant’s alleged lies – attempting to conceal his affiliation with a white supremacist group in order to obtain federal employment – is disturbing. https://t.co/AEKoKQWLOA
— US Attorney William M. McSwain (@USAttyMcSwain) October 25, 2019
The Salem man is an employee at the Philadelphia Navy Yard. Authorities say he did not disclose on a federal form that he had ever been a member of a violent organization.
Arena is an avowed member of Vanguard America, a white supremacist group.
Authorities say Arena also lied when asked on the form if he had ever had property repossessed in the last seven years.
“Lying on federal security clearance forms and to government agents will land you in big trouble,” said U.S. Attorney William McSwain. “Further, the nature of the defendant’s alleged lies – attempting to conceal his affiliation with a white supremacist group in order to obtain federal employment – is extremely disturbing.”
Attorney information for Arena could not be found.
