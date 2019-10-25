Comments
CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) – Police are looking to speak with anyone who may have witnessed a fatal hit-and-run in Cherry Hill early Friday morning. Cherry Hill Police say a man was crossing Route 38 at Chestnut Street around 4:45 a.m. when he was struck by a vehicle.
Police say the vehicle did not stop and continued traveling on Route 38 east.
There is no vehicle description.
Anyone with information is asked to call Officer J. Watts at 856-432-8860 or tips can be sent anonymously by emailing tips@cherryhillpolice.com. Information can also be sent by texting TIP CHERRYHILLPD followed by your message to 888777.
