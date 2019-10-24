  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Trenton News

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – A spray of bullets went flying at a Trenton gas station overnight, striking at least two people. Police combed through shattered glass and a barrage of bullets outside the Shell Gas station on Greenwood Avenue and Chambers Street, just after 2 a.m. Thursday.

Police say a 17-year-old male was shot several times. He was taken to Capital Hospital in critical condition.

A 36-year-old man was shot in the hand. He was also taken to Capital Hospital in stable condition.

It remains unclear if the two victims knew each other.

No word on what led to the shooting or if someone has been taken into custody.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.

