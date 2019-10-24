Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As the full ushers in cooler temperatures, there’s one menu item that’s sure to warm you up — a hot bowl of soup! In this week’s Taste With Tori, Tori takes us to a spot at The Bourse that specializes in soup — but not just any soup. Chicken soup is what makes Prescription Chicken famous.
If you’re in the City of Brotherly Love, and you feel those temps bottoming out, head to The Bourse, where this Old City stop can take your taste buds in many directions.
Prescription Chicken is the vendor that’s filling customers to the core with the cure-all for almost anything — chicken noodle soup.
Watch the video for more from this week’s Taste With Tori.
You must log in to post a comment.