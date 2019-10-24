NEWPORT, Del. (CBS) — Police in Newport are searching for a suspect who they say attempted to abduct a 12-year-old girl while she was walking home from school Thursday. Police responded to the area of Augustine Street and East Christian Street Thursday afternoon to find the victim and her mother.
The victim told police she was walking home from Richey Elementary School just before 4 p.m. when she was grabbed by an unknown man.
Police say the girl was able to break free and call police.
Police describe the suspect as a black man with short, braided hair. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored shirt.
The suspect was driving a light-colored work van with no identifying characteristics, according to police.
If you have any information about the attempted abduction, call police at 302-995-1411.
