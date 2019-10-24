BREAKING:Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Carl Holmes Indicted By Grand Jury On Sex Assault-Related Charges
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMEyewitness News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police have three robbery suspects in custody following a chase in the Frankford section of the city on Thursday morning. The chase ended with a crash near Allengrove and Darrah Streets just after 6 a.m.

Two police officers suffered minor injuries in the crash but were able to apprehend the suspects.

No word on where the robbery took place.

Comments