PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police have three robbery suspects in custody following a chase in the Frankford section of the city on Thursday morning. The chase ended with a crash near Allengrove and Darrah Streets just after 6 a.m.
Two police officers suffered minor injuries in the crash but were able to apprehend the suspects.
No word on where the robbery took place.
