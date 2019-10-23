  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The University of Pennsylvania continues to impress. For the third straight year, Reuters has named the Ivy League school the fourth-most innovative university in the world.

The list ranks the educational institutions doing the most to advance science, invent new technologies and power new markets and industries.

Reuters says Penn holds the fourth spot because of its Department of Mechanical Engineering and Applied Mechanics and its development to heal metal at room temperature.

The process is modeled after the way bones repair themselves.

