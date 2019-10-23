Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new report ranks Philadelphia among the top 20 baseball cities in the country. With the World Series in progress, WalletHub released their 2019 Best Baseball Cities report and Philadelphia came in at No. 19.
WalletHub compared over 360 cities across the United States with at least one college or professional baseball team. They determined their rankings using 31 factors including performance level of teams and average ticket price to stadium accessibility.
Philadelphia also came in No. 22 for worst-performing MLB teams and No. 23 for least accessible MLB stadiums.
The top three baseball cities are New York, Los Angeles, and St. Louis.
