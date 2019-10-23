ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — A man has been arrested after police say he slashed a teenage girl at Dorney Park last weekend. The incident happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. at the amusement park in Allentown on Saturday.
Police say 18-year-old Jorge Ortero, of Allentown, cut a 14-year-old girl on the top of her hand with a sharp object, leaving the victim with a large laceration.
The victim was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital’s Allentown Campus, where she required medical treatment.
According to South Whitehall police, Ortero fled the scene after the alleged assault but was followed and detained by a patron of the park until security and police responded.
The good Samaritan was bitten on the hand and shoulder by Ortero during their altercation, police say.
Ortero is facing aggravated and simple assault charges.
You must log in to post a comment.