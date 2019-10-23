  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
MIDDLETOWN, N.J. (CBS) — A New Jersey man says his Apple Watch proved to be a life-saver after he and his date fell off a cliff. James Prudenciano and his date, Paige Paruso, were lost in the woods in North Jersey after falling over some thorns onto a steep cliff.

To get to level ground, they sat down and slid down the cliff before eventually tumbling onto rocks near a river.

Prudenciano’s Apple Watch detected a hard fall and called 911, starting the rescue process.

“I was screaming that I was going to die. Because I really felt I was going to die, there was no way out of this. I literally said my last goodbyes,” Prudenciano said.

Both Prudenciano and Paruso were rescued by a boat and taken to a pier.

Both are recovering from their injuries.

Prudenciano has three fractures in his back.

