PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As the Sixers season tips off Wednesday, you won’t be able to miss rookie standout Matisse Thybulle. He’s named after a French impressionist painter, so it’s no surprise he has made an immediate impression on Philadelphia.

The hair, the smile, the incredible effort has all been on display this NBA preseason.

And he’s never far from the ball or a great play — or even a smile.

It has been an impressive preseason run for Sixers rookie Matisse Thybulle and everyone is taking notice.

“The Gym will speak. They will tell me. And so far he has spoken loud and clear. And for that reason, he’s earned the right to play. And play a little bit more,” Brett Brown said.

Matisse has earned that praise by focusing on his defensive intensity.

“We got Joel, Al, Ben, Tobias, like we have so many scoring forces, that it’s like, I don’t need to be that guy,” Thybulle said. “I’ve never been that guy, so it’s like I’m happy stepping into my role.”

Thybulle had the perfect response when Pat Gallen asked if he’s heard from the “crazy Philadelphia fans.”

“They’re just really excited to have me which is cool,” Thybulle said. “To come into a city I’ve never been to, where I don’t know anyone but just have everyone in the city embrace me like that. It’s been nice.”

He says he’s prepared for life in the NBA but is he nervous?

“I wouldn’t say nervous. I would say more anxious,” Thybulle said. “I’m just excited to get a — cause I don’t know it’s all so new to me. I just wanna see what it’s like. So I’m excited and anxious in that sense.”

