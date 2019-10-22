PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania and New Jersey’s governors have been ranked among the top 10 highest-paid governors in the United States. 24/7 Wall Street ranked the salaries of all 50 governors and found Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf is the third-highest paid and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is the 10th.
Governors’ salaries vary for each state ranging from $70,000 to more than $200,000. The salary is determined based on details within the job description including state-specific policy priorities and legislative hurdles, population size, and compensation.
Pennsylvania pays Gov. Wolf $194,850 per year and New Jersey pays Gov. Murphy $175,000 annually.
The information obtained from The Council on State Governments was used to determine the highest paid governor across the country.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom is the highest paid governor making $201,680, while Maine’s Gov. Janet Mills is the lowest paid at $70,000.
