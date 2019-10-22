Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 15-year-old boy was struck and injured in a hit-and-run in the city’s Mayfair section on Tuesday morning. Police say the Lincoln High School student was involved in some sort of altercation with the driver of a gold Nissan sedan when he was struck.
The incident happened near the school on the 3100 block of Ryan Avenue, around 11:44 a.m.
The boy was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital in stable condition.
No further information has been released.
