Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man and woman were found dead and two other people were injured after a fire tore through a home in Northeast Philadelphia overnight. Firefighters were called to the home on Modena Drive, near Amity Road, around midnight Tuesday.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man and woman were found dead and two other people were injured after a fire tore through a home in Northeast Philadelphia overnight. Firefighters were called to the home on Modena Drive, near Amity Road, around midnight Tuesday.
When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the two-story house. Firefighters tried to knock the flames out from inside the home and that’s when they made the tragic discovery. A man and woman were found dead on the first floor.
Authorities are not sure of ages or relationships at this point, but neighbors say the people who died were husband and wife. They say the couple was elderly and bedridden.
According to neighbors, the two people injured are the couple’s daughter and son-in-law. They were taken to the hospital in stable condition.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
CBS3’s Crystal Cranmore contributed to this report.
You must log in to post a comment.