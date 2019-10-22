PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A former Philadelphia Eagle is helping to make life easier for dads on the go. Brian Westbrook is working to get much-needed diaper changing stations into men’s restrooms.
On Tuesday, he helped install a station at Styled by Marc Barbershop in Powelton.
Westbrook says many dads are struggling to find a safe and clean place to change their babies.
“Nine out of 10 men go into a bathroom and there’s no changing station, and I have three kids so I know how that experience is about,” Westbrook said. “You go in trying to change your kid and you’re sitting on the toilet and you’re trying to hold your kid and change the diaper and all those crazy things, it’s hard to do.”
This is part of an effort to install 5,000 diaper changing stations in men’s restrooms across the country.
