EAST MARLBOROUGH TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A Chester County man who works as a property manager is charged with stealing nearly $1 million from condominium associations in our area. William Huyler III, from East Marlborough Township, has a preliminary hearing Dec. 9.
Police say the 40-year-old stole more than $982,000 between January 2017 and November 2018. Authorities say Huyler used the stolen funds to pay off preexisting debts.
Huyler is accused of stealing from the Goshen Valley III Condos in East Goshen and Kings Mill at Kings Grant condo association in Marlton, New Jersey.
“This defendant betrayed the trust of these victims for his own financial benefit. This is another reminder for businesses to be vigilant and make sure the necessary financial safeguards are in place,” First Assistant District Attorney Michael Noone said.
Huyler has been charged with theft, forgery and related offenses.
