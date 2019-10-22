PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Seven new plaques were unveiled Tuesday along the Philadelphia Walk of Fame in Center City. Between the inductees, they have 12 gold albums and 10 platinum albums.

Organizers say having them honored here is something every Philadelphian should be proud of.

Music filled the Avenue of the Arts Tuesday as seven local acts were inducted into the Philadelphia Walk of Fame.

“I love singing and I love performing and I’m going to keep dropping it like it’s hot, do what I get to do. Thank you so much, Philadelphia,” inductee Evelyn Champagne King said.

King graduated from West Philadelphia High School. She went on to make hits like “Shame” and “I’m In Love.” She says she’s still in love with her career and her city.

“It’s all about what I love and what I love is what God gave me and that’s a voice,” she said.

“These honors are unexpected and I think for any musician, we just want to play music and do what we do and when you get something like this along the way, it’s a bonus,” said inductee Rob Hyman, of The Hooters.

Hyman and the band The Hooters are also among the new inductees.

The O’Jays, music publishing executive Jody Gerson, radio personality Pierre Robert, philanthropist Dorrance “Dodo” Hamilton and the Philadelphia Orchestra round out the class of 2019.

“They’re part of the tapestry that makes up Philadelphia and if it wasn’t for Philadelphia, they probably wouldn’t have gotten on the road to fame,” said Stuart Bascombe, of the National R&B Music Society.

“Giving back and recognizing our own people, our own celebrities, our local legends who need to be shined a light on a regular basis,” fan Sajda Blackwell said.

With Tuesday’s inductees, there are now 147 plaques along the Walk of Fame. There is also a gala for the inductees at the Bellevue just steps away from the Walk of Fame.