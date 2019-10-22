BRICK, N.J. (CBS/AP) — Police at the Jersey shore are looking for at least one suspect who shot a 16-year-old boy Tuesday near a high school in Brick Township. Police say after being shot, the victim ran into the Brick Memorial High School gym, prompting a lockdown.

The victim, who police did not identify, suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound outdoors about a quarter-mile from the school, Sgt. James Kelly said. The victim ran to the school seeking help for what initial reports described as a “graze wound” to the shoulder.

“It’s important for everyone to know this was not a school shooting. The response from law enforcement was swift and professional during a time of great concern. Detectives from my office, Brick PD and the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office will be interviewing witnesses and following leads well into the night,” Prosecutor Billhimer stated. “This is an active, ongoing investigation,” Prosecutor Billhimer added.

Authorities did not release the victim’s age. They did say he was at a hospital “with parents” and were trying to determine whether he was a student at the high school.

Several township schools were placed on lockdown as a precaution before police began releasing children and staff members.

Police had scheduled a late afternoon news conference but then canceled it. They were unable to say when an update might be available.

An investigation is ongoing. If you have you any information, call police.

