By CBS3 Staff
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Police in Atlantic City are asking for the public’s help identifying the body of a man found in the ocean. The body was discovered in the ocean off of Pacific Avenue on Oct. 15.

Police worked several hours to free the man after they located his body stuck in the jetty.

After fingerprint analysis proved to be inconclusive, authorities are releasing more information in an effort to positively identify him.

He is described as a light skin man, over the age of 40, 5-foot-3, around 150 pounds, with a lean build. When he was found, he had no teeth with an eight-inch vertical scar on his stomach. He was wearing a size small “Comme Ca ISM Foxes Co. LTD” short-sleeved collard button-down shirt that has vertical pinstripes.

Anyone with information about this incident or the identity of the man is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766.

