PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Firefighters are battling a three-alarm fire at an auto body shop in Philadelphia’s Cobbs Creek neighborhood. Crews were called to the the area of 59th and Irving Streets for a fire around 10:10 a.m. Monday.
Arriving crews found heavy fire conditions coming from a second-story building.
The fire caused parts of the building to collapse.
Video from Chopper 3 showed flames and large plumes of black smoke shooting up into the air.
The Philadelphia School District says students at Sayre High School on the 5800 block of Walnut Street are being relocated to Andrew Hamilton Elementary School due to the fire.
There is no word on any injuries at this time.
It’s not clear yet how the fire started.
