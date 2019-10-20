



DALLAS (CBS) — Ahead of the Cowboys game, Eagles coach Doug Pederson said the Birds were going to Dallas to “win that football game and when we do we’re in first place in the NFC East.” Well, they didn’t, and they’re not.

If you thought the Eagles’ Week 6 loss to the Vikings was bad, what do you call this? With first place in the NFC East on the line, the Eagles came out flat in a 37-10 loss.

The Eagles’ first-quarter struggles continued and this time the Birds couldn’t fight back. The Eagles gifted the Cowboys 14 points with fumbles on their first two drives — one by Dallas Goedert and a strip-sack by Carson Wentz.

The Eagles cut the lead in half with a 28-yard Goedert touchdown later in the quarter, but the defense just couldn’t make enough timely stops.

The Birds’ usually-dominant run defense was gashed by Ezekiel Elliott and the Cowboys’ offensive line.

The Cowboys totaled 189 rushing yards, averaging 5.25 yards per carry.

The Eagles’ offense wasn’t much better than the defense, though.

Wentz fumbled twice and threw an interception. He finished 16 for 26 for 191 yards and a touchdown.

On the bright side, the Eagles have nine games left to figure things out.

The bad news? That doesn’t look like it will happen any time soon, if at all.