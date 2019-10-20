PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Pennsylvania SPCA animal advocate Carol Erickson has tips on how to learn your dog’s body language for better communication with your dog in this week’s Pet Project.
Don’t forget this year’s Bark & Whine Gala will be held Nov. 2 at 6:30 p.m. at the 2300 Arena at 2300 S. Swanson St. in South Philadelphia. For more information and tickets, click here.
Here are this week’s adoptable pets:
Duke II, this 1-year-old weighs about 71 pounds. He is a lab who may have golden retriever in him.
Kitty Myers 2-month-old male grey and white kitten who came to the Pennsylvania SPCA from another shelter when they were at capacity. What can you say except he’s adorable!
Fog & Mommy Longlegs two kittens who were recently surrendered by their owner. It may be nearly November, but kitten season is still happening don’t forget to spay and neuter your pets! These 2-month-old kittens are a bit scared in the shelter, but warm up very quickly!
To adopt a pet, visit the PSPCA East Erie Avenue headquarters. It’s now open every day. For more information on how to adopt, click here.
