PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Three men are injured after police say they were victims were shot in North Philadelphia. The incident happened at 7 p.m. on the 3500 block of Germantown Avenue on Saturday night.
Police say a 28-year-old man suffered on a gunshot wound to the right side of his stomach, a 41-year-old man was shot once in the back, and a 35-year-old man was shot once in his left thigh.
All three victims were rushed to Temple University Hospital and placed in stable condition.
No arrests have been made at this time.
An investigation remains ongoing.
