  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMFBI
    10:00 PM48 Hours
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm
    11:35 PMDraft Kings
    12:05 AMNCIS: New Orleans
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News, Philadelphia shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Three men are injured after police say they were victims were shot in North Philadelphia. The incident happened at 7 p.m. on the 3500 block of Germantown Avenue on Saturday night.

Police say a 28-year-old man suffered on a gunshot wound to the right side of his stomach, a 41-year-old man was shot once in the back, and a 35-year-old man was shot once in his left thigh.

All three victims were rushed to Temple University Hospital and placed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made at this time.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Comments