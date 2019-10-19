Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating after a man was found fatally shot on an I-95 Southbound ramp in Delaware County Friday night. Officers were called to the I-95 Southbound ramp leading to the Commodore Barry Bridge for reports of an unconscious person suffering a gunshot wound to the head around 9:30 p.m.
Police say a 33-year-old man was found suffering a gunshot wound to the head near his disabled vehicle.
This is a joint investigation between the Pennsylvania State Police Criminal Investigation Unit and Chester Township Police Department Detectives.
If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the PSP Media Station at 484-840-1000.
