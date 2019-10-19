PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — The Eagles activated cornerback Jalen Mills from the Reserve/PUP list on Saturday. Mills was back a practice earlier this week after suffering a foot injury last October that sidelined him for nearly a full year.

Cornerback Ronald Darby was also back at practice this week. He’s missed the last three games with a hamstring injury after tearing his ACL last November.

Roster Move: #Eagles have activated CB Jalen Mills from Reserve/PUP. pic.twitter.com/lArnGLtUUp — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 19, 2019

He’s listed as questionable this week.

The team’s starting secondary hasn’t played together in a game since last Oct. 28 — but could be on the field together Sunday in Dallas.

While things are looking brighter for the secondary, the rest of the roster is still plagued by injuries.

Pro Bowl left tackle Jason Peters will miss Sunday’s game with a knee injury he suffered during last week’s 38-20 loss to the Vikings.

Linebacker Nigel Bradham won’t play this week after injuring his ankle last week.

DeSean Jackson remains out with an abdominal injury.

Defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan (foot), cornerback Avonte Maddox (concussion, neck) and running back Darren Sproles (quadriceps) also won’t play.

The Eagles are heading to Dallas for a Sunday Night Football showdown against the Cowboys — and the winner will be sitting pretty in first place of the NFC East.

