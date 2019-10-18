PHILADELPHIA (HOODLINE) — In search of a new favorite fitness spot?
1. Unite Fitness
Here is Washington Square’s Unite Fitness, situated at 105 S. 12th St. With five stars out of 76 reviews on Yelp, the gym, personal training and nutritionist spot has proven to be a local favorite.
2. Ploome Pilates
Northern Liberties’s Ploome Pilates, located at 1040 N. American St., Suite 1001, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Pilates, yoga and barre class spot five stars out of 55 reviews.
3. Philly Personal Training
Philly Personal Training, a gym and personal training and nutritionist spot in Rittenhouse, is another much-loved go-to, with five stars out of 50 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1429 Walnut St., Suite 401 to see for yourself.
4. Philly Phitness
Over in Rittenhouse, check out Philly Phitness, which has earned five stars out of 47 reviews on Yelp. You can find the gym, weight loss center and personal training spot at 130 S. 17th St.
