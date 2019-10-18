CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) – Starting in January, single-use plastics will be banned from Camden County facilities and all county-sponsored events. The ban covers single-use plastic bags, straws, stirrers and utensils.
“The research speaks for itself on the impact of plastics to our oceans, wildlife, and other natural resources,” said Freeholder Jonathan Young, liaison to the Office of Sustainability. “We cannot deny reality any longer and must begin taking whatever steps we have to reduce our reliance on these harmful materials. The Board is committed to finding environmentally-friendly alternatives that can serve the same functions at a fraction of the cost to our planet’s health.”
The ban will affect vendors who work with Camden County, Camden County College’s bookstore and cafeteria, the Camden County Jail and Juvenile Detention Center, the Camden County Library System, all county-sponsored events, vending machines in County facilities, and the County restaurant.
Officials say the restrictions will reduce the amount of plastic going into the area’s waterways.
