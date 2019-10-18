PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) – Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting in the city’s Kensington neighborhood, which prompted three nearby schools to briefly go on lockdown Friday morning. Police say two people were sitting in a parked car when shots were fired on the 1900 block of Wishart Street, around 7:15 a.m.
The two victims were taken to a local hospital. No word on their condition.
As a precaution, Conwell Middle School, Mastbaum Jules E. Area Vocational-Technical School and Frances E. Willard Elementary School were placed under lockdown while officials investigate. The lockdowns have since been lifted at all three schools.
No word on what led to the shooting. The shooting remains under investigation.
(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
