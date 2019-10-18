Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Eagles defensive tackle Malik Jackson is stepping up to help pay for the funeral of a Texas woman who was killed in her home by a police officer. Former police officer Aaron Dean has been charged with murdering Atatiana Jefferson in her Fort Worth home Saturday morning.
Dean was called to the house to do a welfare check.
Sacramento Kings player Harrison Barnes is picking up the rest of the bill.
A lawyer for Jefferson’s family says the athletes reached out to him about paying for the funeral.
Jackson was injured in the Birds’ season opener and was placed on injured reserve with a Lisfranc foot injury.
Jackson signed a three-year, $30-million deal with the Eagles last offseason.
You must log in to post a comment.