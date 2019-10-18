  • CBS 3On Air

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) – New Jersey’s black bear hunt is entering its final two days. Hunters have killed 185 bruins since the hunt began at sunrise on Monday.

Most of the bears harvested were in Sussex, Warren and Morris counties.

The first three days were restricted to hunters using bows and arrows. However, archers and muzzle-loading rifle hunters were allowed beginning Thursday and they can participate until the hunt ends a half hour before sunset on Saturday.

The bear hunt for firearms only starts Dec. 9.

The hunt is restricted to five zones. Gov. Phil Murphy has prohibited hunting on state lands.

Hunters killed 225 bears in 2018, the lowest amount since 2003.

