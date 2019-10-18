Comments
PROSPECT PARK, Pa. (CBS) — A Delaware County high school football game has been canceled after the school district determined a threat to be reliable. The Interboro School District says it received information about a weapon potentially being brought to Friday’s game against Chichester High School.
Interboro School District Superintendent Bernadette Reilly says the threat involves the weapon being brought to the game by a non-Interboro student.
Tonight’s game vs Chichester has been cancelled for tonight. When it is rescheduled, we will post it here. Thank you.
— InterboroAthDept (@GoBucsSports) October 18, 2019
Police are investigating the incident.
The game will be rescheduled at a later date.
