EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — An Egg Harbor Township amusement park said it has suspended one of its rides after a guest was injured Friday. Storybook Land released a statement on Twitter about the incident.
It said an incident occurred on the Out On A Limb swing ride.
On Friday, October 18, 2019, an incident occurred on the "Out on a Limb" swing ride, resulting in a park guest requiring medical attention. The ride has been closed pending inspection, and the incident is under investigation.
— Storybook Land (@Storybook_Land) October 18, 2019
They say a park guest required medical attention. There is no word on the guest’s condition or age.
The ride has been closed pending inspection.
An investigation is ongoing.
