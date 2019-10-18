By CBS3 Staff
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — An Egg Harbor Township amusement park said it has suspended one of its rides after a guest was injured Friday. Storybook Land released a statement on Twitter about the incident.

It said an incident occurred on the Out On A Limb swing ride.

They say a park guest required medical attention. There is no word on the guest’s condition or age.

The ride has been closed pending inspection.

An investigation is ongoing.

