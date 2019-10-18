Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It was another busy Friday night for high school football in the Delaware Valley. Watch the video above for highlights from the following games around the region and check out below for the final scores.
Springfield defeats Palumbo 34-6
Roxborough defeats Overbrook 42-0
Imhotep defeats Central 26-8
High School of the Future defeats Edison 50-12
Conrad Science defeats Brandywine 20-17
West Chester Henderson defeats Sun Valley 27-7
Archbishop Wood defeats La Salle 21-20
Buena defeats Clayton 44-12
Atlantic City defeats Deptford 14-10
Owen J. Roberts defeats Methacton 15-0
Twin Valley defeats Daniel Boone 45-14
The next poll begins Sunday, Oct. 20.
