  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMComics Unleashed
    02:07 AMEyewitness News at 11pm
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Friday Football Frenzy, Local, Local TV

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It was another busy Friday night for high school football in the Delaware Valley. Watch the video above for highlights from the following games around the region and check out below for the final scores.

Springfield defeats Palumbo 34-6
Roxborough defeats Overbrook 42-0
Imhotep defeats Central 26-8
High School of the Future defeats Edison 50-12
Conrad Science defeats Brandywine 20-17
West Chester Henderson defeats Sun Valley 27-7
Archbishop Wood defeats La Salle 21-20
Buena defeats Clayton 44-12
Atlantic City defeats Deptford 14-10
Owen J. Roberts defeats Methacton 15-0
Twin Valley defeats Daniel Boone 45-14

The next poll begins Sunday, Oct. 20.

Comments