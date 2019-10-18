Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney has declared Oct. 19 the inaugural “Philadelphia Grocery Co-Op Day.” Five grocery co-ops in and around Philadelphia will hold special activities and offer customer incentives on Saturday.
The community-owned stores – Weavers Way Co-op, Swarthmore Co-op, South Philly Food Co-op, Kensington Community Food Co-op and Mariposa Food Co-op – have more than 16,000 members and purchase products from more than 500 local businesses.
Mayor Jim Kenney has recognized Philadelphia as having one of the most thriving grocery co-op marketplaces in the country.
