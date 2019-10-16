Suspect Wearing Burka Wanted In Pocketbook Thefts At Delaware County Grocery Stores 

By CBS3 Staff
HAVERFORD, Pa. (CBS) – Authorities in Delaware County are searching for a suspect believed to be involved in multiple pocketbook thefts. Haverford Township police released surveillance images showing the suspect dressed in a full burka with their face covered.

Police say they are driving a stolen white Cadillac SUV.

Investigators say the suspect is switching the vehicle’s plates.

Several pocketbooks have been stolen from Giant and Acme grocery stores since the end of September.

