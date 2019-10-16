



CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — The Chester Township police chief says his officers are doing nothing wrong by arresting people for loitering who are standing in front of their own homes. But lawyers are planning a lawsuit, saying black residents are being targeted.

Chief Kenneth Coalson said officers are enforcing the rules and regulations of the township. Meanwhile, people who live in Chester Township and were arrested say they’re being harassed and targeted.

“I just want everyone to see how our community is being treated. They weren’t doing anyone wrong,” said Danielle Alvin, whose husband was arrested.

Video shows Alvin screaming to her husband, Brandon, to calm down while he is being arrested for loitering. Brandon Alvin was standing in front of their South Williams Circle home.

“It’s a shame when you can’t stand outside without being arrested,” Danielle Alvin said.

The arrests happened on the night of Sept. 21. She says the family had just arrived home from a family outing celebrating her mother-in-law’s birthday when police arrived.

“The cops came down from both directions and told him he was loitering. He said, ‘I’m talking to my cousin, I live right here,'” Alvin said.

“They didn’t care. They dragged me to the car, locked me up, gave me loitering,” said her cousin, Ed Baldwin, who was arrested.

Baldwin is walking with a cane now after being involved in a car crash. He says the night they were arrested, he was using a walker.

“I understand they have a job to do but sometimes it’s a little extreme, especially in my situation. I’m trying to tell them I live there. They weren’t trying to listen to nothing I have to say,” Baldwin said.

One of the officers on scene was Pasquale Storace. He is the officer who arrested five members of the same family for loitering in front of their home earlier this month.

Lawyers for the families are now calling for Storace to be removed from the police department.

They’re also calling on the state attorney general to launch an investigation into the department’s actions.

“This has gone on for years. It stops now,” attorney Thomas Fitzpatrick said.

The families’ attorney says their criminal cases have been continued while the district attorney’s office reviews the case.

Eyewitness News reached out to the DA and are awaiting a response.