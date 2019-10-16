BREAKING:3 Dead, 8 Others Injured After Multi-Passenger Van Overturns In Crash In Chester County
By CBS3 Staff
DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — The family of a young girl who was killed at a South Jersey festival is asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to provide police with information. Ten-year-old Hailey McMullen was thrown from a ride at the annual Deerfield Township Harvest Festival on Saturday night.

In a statement, her family also thanked the community for their support.

Credit: CBS3

Hailey will be laid to rest in a private ceremony this Saturday.

Investigators are still trying to determine what happened in the moments before she was thrown from the ride.

The Salem Police Officer’s Association is collecting donations to assist with funeral expenses. Checks or donations may be sent to Salem Police Officer Association (SPOA), C/O Hailey PO Box. 62 Salem, NJ 08079-0062.

