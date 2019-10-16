  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMThe Doctors
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMEyewitness News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local, New Jersey news

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Two New Jersey men who bribed postal workers to steal credit cards from the mail are now headed to prison. Olagoke Araromi received a 61-month sentence on Tuesday, while Moussa Dagno got a 57-month term.

Olagoke also must pay $87,503 in restitution, while Araromi must pay $84,573.

Both men had pleaded guilty to bribery, bank fraud and aggravated identity theft.

Federal prosecutors say Araromi, a Union Township resident, and Dagno, of Harrison, recruited at least six letter carriers and postal service employees to steal credit cards from the mail in exchange for cash bribes, usually $100 per stolen card.

Once Araromi had the stolen cards and activated them, prosecutors say he and Dagno used them to buy high-end electronics and clothing at retail stores throughout the state.

(Copyright 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comments