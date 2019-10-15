DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A tractor-trailer crashed into an Amtrak overpass in Prospect Park, Delaware County on Tuesday morning. The accident happened on Route 420/Lincoln Avenue near 11th and 12 Avenues around 6 a.m.
The section of the road will be shut down while crews clear the scene.
#Chopper3 showing the closure on Lincoln Ave in Delco. Still blocked from 11th to 12th. Look at the truck wedged under the Amtrak overpass, they will need a crane to get this out of the way. Expect extended closure. No injuries reported. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/uqCQULVVtM
— Chandler Lutz (@ChandlerCBS3) October 15, 2019
SEPTA’s Wilmington/Newark Line is operating with delays of up to 15 minutes due to the bridge strike.
No injuries were reported.
