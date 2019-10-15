  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Delaware County news, Local TV

DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A tractor-trailer crashed into an Amtrak overpass in Prospect Park, Delaware County on Tuesday morning. The accident happened on Route 420/Lincoln Avenue near 11th and 12 Avenues around 6 a.m.

The section of the road will be shut down while crews clear the scene.

SEPTA’s Wilmington/Newark Line is operating with delays of up to 15 minutes due to the bridge strike.

No injuries were reported.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story. 

