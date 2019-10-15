Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Parking Authority is removing old kiosks and installing new “pay by plate” solar-powered kiosks on Tuesday. The new parking stations are being installed on Arch Street between Fourth and 12th Streets.
Eventually, they will be city-wide.
Today we begin installing our new #PayByPlate Parking kiosks! Get those license plate numbers memorized and check out everything you need to know about the change ➡️ https://t.co/qxOiEbEqVA pic.twitter.com/HLIzGXbs2h
— The PPA (@PhilaParking) October 15, 2019
Customers will have to enter their license plate number to pay.
PPA enforcement officers will scan the plate to make sure drivers have paid up.
