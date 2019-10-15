WATCH LIVE:Delaware Authorities Announce Arrest In Previous Cold Case Rape From 1990s
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local TV, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Parking Authority is removing old kiosks and installing new “pay by plate” solar-powered kiosks on Tuesday. The new parking stations are being installed on Arch Street between Fourth and 12th Streets.

Eventually, they will be city-wide.

Customers will have to enter their license plate number to pay.

PPA enforcement officers will scan the plate to make sure drivers have paid up.

