By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating a fatal crash in North Philadelphia, Tuesday morning. Police say a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on North Broad Street and Windrim Avenue, around 5:30 a.m.

The victim, a 60-year-old man, was taken to Einstein Medical Center in critical condition. He was pronounced dead shortly after.

The vehicle remained on scene.

No word on how the crash happened.

