PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating a fatal crash in North Philadelphia, Tuesday morning. Police say a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on North Broad Street and Windrim Avenue, around 5:30 a.m.
Broad St NB is CLOSED at Windrim Ave for a fatal crash in North Philly. Expect delays in the area. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/tKGGY0aVmz
— Chandler Lutz (@ChandlerCBS3) October 15, 2019
The victim, a 60-year-old man, was taken to Einstein Medical Center in critical condition. He was pronounced dead shortly after.
The vehicle remained on scene.
No word on how the crash happened.
