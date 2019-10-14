PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a woman shot and killed her husband and two daughters, and then tried to kill herself Monday night in the Tacony section of Philadelphia. The shooting happened on the 6300 block of Hegerman Street around 10 p.m.
Police say the 29-year-old mother killed her 6-month-old and 6-year-old daughters. The woman’s 35-year-old husband was also shot and killed, according to police.
BREAKING: Per Philadelphia Police: Both 6 y/o old, 6-month-old children & father have been pronounced dead, mother, whom police say is suspected is shooter, is in critical. @CBSPhilly https://t.co/GH37C6rHZP
— Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) October 15, 2019
The mother also shot herself. Police say she is in critical condition at Frankford Torresdale Hospital.
Neighbors say they heard about five to seven shots ring out.
An investigation continues.
