BREAKING:Atlantic City Firefighters Rescue Worker Dangling Several Stories Up After Scaffolding Collapse
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News, Philadelphia Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One person was critically wounded in a double shooting in the Fairhill section of Philadelphia on Monday morning. The shooting happened in broad daylight on the 400 block of West Somerset Street, shortly after 10:30 a.m.

Police say a 21-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds to his face, back of the head and leg. He was transported to Temple University Hospital and is in critical condition.

A 23-year-old man was shot in the lower back. He was also taken to Temple University Hospital where he is in stable condition.

No arrests have been made but a weapon has been recovered.

Comments