PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One person was critically wounded in a double shooting in the Fairhill section of Philadelphia on Monday morning. The shooting happened in broad daylight on the 400 block of West Somerset Street, shortly after 10:30 a.m.
Police say a 21-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds to his face, back of the head and leg. He was transported to Temple University Hospital and is in critical condition.
A 23-year-old man was shot in the lower back. He was also taken to Temple University Hospital where he is in stable condition.
No arrests have been made but a weapon has been recovered.
