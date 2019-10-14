Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Eagles swooped in to deliver some good news to some Philadelphia school children on Monday. Eagles mascot Swoop visited children at Samuel Gompers Elementary School where they received brand-new eyeglasses.
The Eagles Charitable Foundation, Vision to Learn and eyewear brand Warby Parker teamed up to expand their outreach throughout the Philadelphia School District.
Students got to take pictures with Eagles players Mack Hollins and Boston Scott, while wearing their new glasses.
You must log in to post a comment.