ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Pennsylvania health officials are warning residents who visited several locations in Allentown last week that they may have been exposed to the measles. A patient who has a confirmed case of the measles visited these locations between Oct. 7 and Oct. 12:
- 7350 Office Building, 7350 Tilghman St., on Oct. 7 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.;
- 1251 S. Cedar Crest Blvd. Office Building, main lobby of the building, on Oct. 7 from 2:30 p.m. to 4:35 p.m.;
- Quest Diagnostics, 1608 W. Allen St., on Oct. 8 from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.;
- Lehigh Valley Hospital, 1200 S. Cedar Crest Blvd., on Oct. 12 from 9:15 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. in the proximity of the Emergency Department.
“A patient in Lehigh Valley Hospital has a confirmed case of measles, which can be highly contagious,” Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said. “The Department of Health is working with the Allentown Health Bureau and Lehigh Valley Health Network to notify Pennsylvanians who were in these locations during the identified times and areas; however, if you have been properly immunized against measles, your risk of getting the disease is minimal.”
Measles is a highly contagious disease that spreads through coughing, sneezing or other contact with the mucus or saliva of an infected person. Symptoms usually appear one to three weeks after exposure and include rash, high fever, cough, and red, watery eyes.
Measles is a vaccine-preventable disease.
There have been 16 confirmed measles cases in the state so far this year.
If you believe you may have been exposed and are experiencing symptoms, call your health care provider or call the Pennsylvania Health Department’s toll-free hotline at 1-877-PA-HEALTH.
Click here for more information.
